Animals

AG Knudsen opens Grant Program for New K-9 Drug Sniffing Dogs

By Peter Christian
Newstalk KGVO
 4 days ago
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced a new grant program on Tuesday for law enforcement programs in the state to obtain and train new K-9 units to track and apprehend illegal drugs. Knudsen explained why the current K-9’s can no longer be used. “Legalized marijuana is starting here in the...

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

