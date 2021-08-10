Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinehurst, NC

Sandhills Bridge Center

pilot.com
 4 days ago

The Sandhills Bridge Center is located at 300 Kelly Road in Pinehurst. Call (910) 240-2508 or Bill McClelland, club manager, at (910) 245-4478 for additional information. The website for game results is http://my.acbl.org/club-results/271189 Bridgemates are used which provide instant results following the game. All games are ACBL sanctioned, nonsmoking, and stratified to accommodate all levels of ability. Lessons are available for players at all levels. In September, new beginner/intermediate lessons will be available on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at a later date.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinehurst, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Pinehurst, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Brian Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Bridgemates#Acbl#Covid#N S#E W#Limited Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Bridge scores for Aug. 1

The July 21 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Gloria Bazer and Richard Duble, 2. Lila Palmer and Shirley Watts. The July 23 Star Duplicate Bridge winners were: N/S — 1. Richard Duble and Jim Evans, 2. Bonnie Keough and Fred Mueller; E/W — 1. Ruthann Fisher and Beth Stuart, 2. Shirley Duble and Pam Geishauser.
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Duplicate Bridge results

Six tables played Duplicate Bridge Tuesday; players came from Austin, Albert Lea and Rose Creek, starting at noon. Winners were the following:. Wednesday’s session began at 11:30 a.m. with players from Mason City, Northwood, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea; five tables played. Winners were the following:. First: Vandy Newman...
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Ontario Bridge Club results

ONTARIO — On the afternoon of July 26, starting at 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Ontario, Patricia Trenkle directed a five and a-half table Howell movement. Winners of the NAP Club Qualifying game, included 1st in flight B, Bob and Diane Dutton; and Beth McDaniel and Kris Roberts were second. First in flight C were Dale and Wanda Scheer; and Jana Schafield and Sharon Wada were second.
Sportspilot.com

Union Pines Unveils New Lockers in Fieldhouse

Behind an outpouring of community support and a desire to provide a better space for the Union Pines outdoor sports, the locker rooms inside the fieldhouse got a major facelift over the summer. Tuesday the updates to the facilities were unveiled as the football program, along with several other spring...
Soccerpilot.com

Vikings Showcase Fall Sports After Dark

Three Union Pines fall sports teams broke in their new seasons with intrasquad scrimmages as a part of Midnight Madness that started Friday night and went well into the morning hours Saturday as the athletic calendar took a step into normalcy. After a delayed start to the sports season last...
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Union Pines Football In Quarantine; Will Miss Week 1 Game

Due to positive COVID-19 cases among members of the Union Pines football team, the Vikings entered into quarantine this week and will miss their season opener as a result. With the team out for 14 days, Union Pines will miss the first game of the season at home against Montgomery Central.
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Bym: Nantz a Fuel to My Calling

As a sports fan, I know I’ve probably told my friends ad nauseam over the years that my favorite time of the year for sports is March and April. From the start of college basketball’s conference tournaments to the cutting down of the nets at the Final Four leading right up to the week of The Masters every year; there is nothing like it in my book. Football diehards can argue the fall is the best time of the year, and they have their valid points, but there’s something about coming out of a winter of cold and dreary conditions to the madness of March ahead of the bloom of spring that just happens to coincide with the annual congregation of golf lovers to Augusta Nationals amongst the blooming Azaleas that brings life to me.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Football Season Approaches Start

High school football coaches and players have joked that last football season seemed to have just finished after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the 2020 season to spring 2021. With a quick turnaround of nearly four months from the final game last year to the start of this season, the short offseason has brought about a new conference for all three high school football programs and two new head coaches for Union Pines and Pinecrest.
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Six Nights of ‘Twelfth Night’

The Shakespeare in the Pines Festival is back with a creative storm (literally a play that begins with a storm)!. “Twelfth Night,” or “What You Will” is Shakespeare’s most defined and hilarious comedy about the Bard’s favorite comedic device — mistaken identity. Viola (the main character) is lost and separated at sea from her twin brother, Sebastian, and she finds herself washed up on the strange island of Illyria, where anything becomes possible.
Moore County, NCpilot.com

County Soccer Teams Returning to the Pitch

Boys soccer across the state last year had a different schedule playing in the chill of winter and having to battle rain and weather delays on top of that. Through it all, Pinecrest came away with the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship after an unblemished record that was spoiled with a first-round playoff loss. North Moore also put together a playoff season that ended in the first round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy