Sandhills Bridge Center

As a sports fan, I know I’ve probably told my friends ad nauseam over the years that my favorite time of the year for sports is March and April. From the start of college basketball’s conference tournaments to the cutting down of the nets at the Final Four leading right up to the week of The Masters every year; there is nothing like it in my book. Football diehards can argue the fall is the best time of the year, and they have their valid points, but there’s something about coming out of a winter of cold and dreary conditions to the madness of March ahead of the bloom of spring that just happens to coincide with the annual congregation of golf lovers to Augusta Nationals amongst the blooming Azaleas that brings life to me.