A Texas woman accused of kidnapping is on the run while police ask the public to be aware of their surroundings and contact them if she is spotted. According to court documents, the incident happened on June 20 as a 15-year-old boy rode his bike past a home off of Misty Pines in Humble, in the Atascocita North subdivision. Two Hispanic men reportedly approached the victim and beat him up before dragging him into a bedroom of a nearby home.