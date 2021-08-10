Arby's Just Launched a Meat-Themed Summer Merch Collection

This past week, Subway launched its new menu – a total "refresh" of their "Eat Fresh" sandwich offerings. As part of the promotions, the fast food chain planned to give away 1 million 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh subs. The Subway website shares that this new sandwich starts with the chain's hearty multigrain bread. It features creamy, smashed avocado layered on top of creamy BelGioioso mozzarella. On top of all that deliciousness, is piled roasted turkey, hickory-smoked bacon, and a bit of baby spinach. If you love free food, this sounds awesome, right? Additionally, the press release issued via PR Newswire stated that the revamp included 20 menu changes with a focus on "11 new and improved ingredients, six all-new or returning sandwiches, and four revamped signature sandwiches." Also of note on this new menu are two new kinds of fresh baked bread: Artisan Italian and Hearty Multigrain.