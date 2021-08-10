Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Arby's Just Launched a Meat-Themed Summer Merch Collection

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWear your Arby’s order on your swimsuit. Summer is coming to a close, but there are still a few good beach days ahead. At this point, you've probably exhausted all your beachwear options, which means it's time for something new. Arby's has you covered with its meat-themed swimwear line. The...

Arby’s Unveils Limited Edition “Beefy Aloha” Summer Swag Collection

August 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // Just when you thought summer was ending, Arby’s is turning up the heat with the new limited edition “Summer Swag” collection, available exclusively on ArbysShop.com. The “Beefy Aloha” line has everything you need for the perfect summer statement look to let all your friends know you’re serious about fun – and meats.

