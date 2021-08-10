La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list at 8 a.m. daily of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 3, ZIP code 92037 had 1,838 registered cases (up by 63 from the previous count) and 4,246.3 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure. The reporting period was shorter than normal, but the reason was unavailable.