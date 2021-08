The National Science Foundation (NSF) has funded nine fundamental research projects to create new strategies to remediate PFAS in the environment, one of which is based at Stony Brook University’s New York State Center for Clean Water Technology (CCWT). PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are toxic contaminants that are very difficult to treat, and they persist and accumulate in soil, water and living organisms, which can lead to adverse health effects.