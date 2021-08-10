'CODA': A landmark crowd-pleaser for a year light on crowds

I have to admit that when I started looking up Cher's life I was shocked. This woman is a queen, thrives every day to be successful, and is unapologetically herself, which I love. We all know that Sonny and Cher were the "it couple" back in the day. The pair was successful in their music careers, getting married when Cher was only 18. The couple went on to have one child, Chaz Bono, but were quickly divorce in 1975. Ever since, Cher has been in a row when it comes to her love life, as she should be.