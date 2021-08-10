Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tenn. Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan says its huge factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, will close for two weeks starting Monday. The shutdown is due to computer chip shortages brought on by a coronavirus outbreak in Malaysia. The shutdown is among the longest at any U.S. auto plant of this size since the semiconductor shortage started to hit late last year. The shortage has hobbled auto production worldwide. Nissan said in a statement Tuesday that it ran short of chips due to a COVID-19 outbreak at a chip factory in Malaysia. It expects production to resume Aug. 30. The 6 million-square-foot Tennessee factory employs 6,700 people and makes six Nissan models including the Rogue small SUV, its top-selling vehicle.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
City
Smyrna, TN
State
Tennessee State
Smyrna, TN
Business
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Business
Smyrna, TN
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Detroit#Detroit#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving towards the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy