Congress Likely to Extend Virtual Care Coverage After COVID: Telehealth Exec

August 13, 2021 - Today, the Biden Administration is taking action to improve the health of rural communities by making millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding available to meet immediate COVID-19 needs. This funding, which will also help rural hospitals stay open in the long run and improve the care provided to rural communities, builds on efforts the Administration has already taken to help rural communities tackle the COVID-19 crisis and improve access to health care. And these actions are only the beginning. President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda – also known as the reconciliation package – will make crucial investments in rural Americans’ health by lowering prescription drug and other health care costs, expanding access to care, and improving maternal health, and the bipartisan infrastructure legislation will improve the quality of drinking water in rural communities.