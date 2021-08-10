Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Congress Likely to Extend Virtual Care Coverage After COVID: Telehealth Exec

By Ken Terry
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Congress will ultimately approve an extension of Medicare's telemedicine coverage and the lifting of site restrictions "at least for a few more years," according to one telemedicine executive. Peter Antall, MD, chief medical officer of telemedicine company AmWell, made the prediction at a panel discussion at the annual convention of...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Telehealth#Covid#Healthcare System#Covid#Md#Amwell#Medicaid#Cbo#Harvard Medical School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. Politicsgoldrushcam.com

Biden Administration Takes Steps to Address COVID-⁠19 in Rural America and Build Rural Health Back Better

August 13, 2021 - Today, the Biden Administration is taking action to improve the health of rural communities by making millions of dollars in American Rescue Plan funding available to meet immediate COVID-19 needs. This funding, which will also help rural hospitals stay open in the long run and improve the care provided to rural communities, builds on efforts the Administration has already taken to help rural communities tackle the COVID-19 crisis and improve access to health care. And these actions are only the beginning. President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda – also known as the reconciliation package – will make crucial investments in rural Americans’ health by lowering prescription drug and other health care costs, expanding access to care, and improving maternal health, and the bipartisan infrastructure legislation will improve the quality of drinking water in rural communities.
U.S. Politicsstateofreform.com

Medicaid public option bill could “give relief to millions”

A recently introduced Medicaid public option bill could create a low-cost, public alternative to private health insurance at the state level, increasing access to health coverage for uninsured Americans. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D., (WA-08), U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) introduced HR.4974, or the State Public Option Act.
U.S. PoliticsMedscape News

US Health Secretary Mandates COVID-19 Shots for Healthcare Staff

(Reuters) — The US Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has mandated its healthcare workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday. Staff at the Indian Health Service (IHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be impacted by this decision, according to an...
Health Servicesmobihealthnews.com

Telehealth policy is key for patients of all incomes to access care

The COVID-19 pandemic set the stage for a slew of conversations about health equity and access. “I read a book, probably a lot of you have read it, Charles Dickens' A Tale of Two Cities. It starts by saying, 'It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,'” Abner Mason, founder and CEO of ConsejoSano, said during a HIMSS19 panel, moderated by MobiHealthNews.
U.S. Politicshealio.com

Q&A: Congress must act before US falls off ‘telehealth cliff,’ expert says

In a recent letter to Congress, 430 organizations urged policymakers to preserve access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries and advance permanent telehealth reform. Despite bipartisan support, Kyle Zebley, vice president of public policy at the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), which co-led the letter, said in a press release that...
U.S. Politicswincountry.com

Private Medicare plans must return overpayments, appeals court rules

(Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a rule requiring private insurers that administer federally funded Medicare plans to return potentially billions of dollars in overpayments they receive based on incorrect diagnoses. The unanimous ruling by a panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington was...
Public HealthMedscape News

Pfizer CEO to Public: Just Trust Us on the COVID Booster

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla was confident in June about the ability of his company's vaccine to protect against the highly contagious delta variant, as it marched across the globe and filled U.S. hospitals with patients. "I...
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

AARP calls for vaccine mandates as COVID reenters Kansas, Missouri nursing homes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With cases on the rise among both residents and staff, the nation’s leading advocacy group for the retirees is calling on nursing homes to mandate COVID-19 vaccines. The number of COVID-19 cases reported each week in Kansas and Missouri nursing homes is rising again for the first time in months. Missouri, […] The post AARP calls for vaccine mandates as COVID reenters Kansas, Missouri nursing homes appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Politicsbloomberglaw.com

UnitedHealthcare Loses Medicare Overpayment Rule Challenge (1)

A rule requiring Medicare Advantage private insurers to repay overpayments was upheld by the D.C. Circuit on Friday, reversing a win for UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. in a decision that could lead to more False Claims Act lawsuits. The “actuarial equivalence” requirement—found in a different part of the Medicare law than...
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers: Does duty to patients trump right to refuse the shot?

Over the past three weeks, state after state has passed some form of mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health policy experts expect the trend to continue as the delta variant ravages the country, and it may even speed up if the Food and Drug Administration gives full approval to a vaccine, which could come within weeks.
Public HealthCanadian Medical Association

Physicians support virtual care, plan to continue services after pandemic: national survey

Physicians are embracing virtual care, with a majority planning to continue virtual consults after the pandemic, according to a recent survey of Canadian physicians. The survey, conducted this spring by Canada Health Infoway and the Canadian Medical Association, aimed to better understand the use of digital health and information technology amongst physicians in Canada.
U.S. Politicsdailymontanan.com

Rosendale introduces second telehealth bill in Congress

Montana’s lone representative in Congress, Rep. Matt Rosendale, has introduced a second piece of legislation aimed at expanding the role of telehealth in medicine. Previously, Rosendale introduced a bill that would make telehealth visits for behavioral health permanent for Medicare. Behavioral health visits during the COVID-19 pandemic were approved temporarily, but Rosendale’s legislation would make the change permanent. Officials in Montana hailed the legislation, saying it is essential for residents who often face a shortage of mental health providers in rural communities and long commute times as an impediment to access.
Los Angeles, CAcenterforhealthjournalism.org

Will telehealth survive after the pandemic?

Telehealth revolutionized how Amy Suto uses health care. The 27-year-old Los Angeles-based writer and podcast producer was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in January 2021. Immunocompromised and not yet vaccinated, Suto left town with a pandemic bubble of close friends during LA’s COVID-19 spike. But she worried that being away might be a health care nightmare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy