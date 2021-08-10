Pittie Was So Scared Of This Tiny Kitten | The Dodo Odd Couples
Tiny kitten terrified his pittie brother until...❤️😍. You can keep up with Ziggy and TicTac on Instagram: http://thedo.do/ziggyandtictac, and YouTube: http://thedo.do/tictacandziggy. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek...www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0