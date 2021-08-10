Cancel
Clostridioides difficile Infection Clinical Practice Guidelines (ASCRS, 2021)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuidelines for the management of Clostridioides difficile infection were published in June 2021 by the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS) in Diseases of the Colon and Rectum. [1]. When Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) is suspected, perform a disease-specific history emphasizing risk factors, symptoms, comorbidities, and signs of...

