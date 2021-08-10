British tennis pro Konta: 'massive range' of COVID symptoms

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta tells The Associated Press after her return to competition that she dealt with a "massive range of symptoms” when she was sick with COVID-19 last month. She calls it “definitely the worst illness I’ve experienced for a very long time.” Konta missed Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics while she was out for about two months. The British tennis pro returned to action Tuesday in Montreal and advanced when her opponent stopped playing because of injury. Konta called it “heartbreaking” and difficult to sit out Wimbledon and the Summer Games.