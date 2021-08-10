Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Pardoned for killing, Kentucky man begins new federal trial

By Lexington Herald-Leader
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A convicted killer whose family had political connections to former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is back on trial for the 2014 killing that Bevin had pardoned him for in 2019. Patrick Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in Donald Mills’ death in 2017. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but Bevin pardoned him after his failed reelection bid. Baker now faces new federal charges in connection to Mills’ death. In opening arguments Tuesday, federal prosecutors said Baker killed Mills while trying to rob him of cash and pain pills. Baker has said he did not kill Mills and says his family did not pay for his pardon.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Mills, KY
City
London, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bevin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardon#Pain Pills#Federal Prosecutors#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving towards the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi

The Democrats' strategy for enacting President Biden 's agenda hit a major snag Friday when nine House moderates bucked party leaders with threats of tanking a $3.5 trillion budget bill unless they can vote first on the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal. The ultimatum flips leadership’s preferred sequence on...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CNN

Covid-19 vaccine boosters are now authorized for some. Here's what you need to know

(CNN) — Vaccine makers are preparing for a next possible phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout: booster doses. The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized third doses of both the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna coronavirus vaccines for certain immunocompromised people: solid organ transplant recipients or "those who are diagnosed with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise."

Comments / 0

Community Policy