WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man and woman on drug charges. Authorities state that on July 30 at approximately 1:11 p.m. members of the city’s Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Wilmington when they observed 28-year-old Quadare Pierce and 30-year-old Tamisha Bransford acting in a suspicious manner. Police made contact with both individuals, and following a brief investigation, recovered 664 bags of heroin. Police also learned that both Pierce and Bransford had outstanding warrants. Both were taken into custody without incident.