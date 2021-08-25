Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering in Connection to Elder Romance Scheme

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVDDW_0bNetSBA00

David Annor, age 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.

According to his guilty plea, between May 2017 and October 2020, Annor participated in a romance scheme in which his brother, Lesley Annor, and a co-conspirator targeted elderly victims online, typically through social media, dating websites, e-mail, and online applications. Once the conspiracy members convinced the victims to trust them, the conspiracy members would instruct the victims to send money to bank accounts and physical addresses linked to Annor and conspiracy members. Conspirators often received 10 percent of the victim’s money and sent the remainder of the money to co-conspirators located in Ghana.

For example, in September 2018, Victim 2, a woman born in 1957, met an individual claiming to be Brett Fernley on a social media platform. Fernley told Victim 2 that he was an underwater welder from Canada, who resided in Florida and worked near Ireland. After engaging in what Victim 2 thought to be romantic conversations, and gaining Victim 2’s trust, Fernley began asking Victim 2 for money.

In December 2018, Fernley instructed Victim 2 on how to send money to a bank account in the name of Ravid Enterprise, a business bank account opened and controlled by Annor. Bank records show that Victim 2 wired over $44,800 to the Ravid Enterprise bank account.

Over the course of the scheme, Annor and his co-conspirators laundered over $6,200,000 through approximately 34 bank accounts at 11 different financial institutions. At least $3,909,396 in victim payments were made into personal and business bank accounts controlled by Annor.

Annor has been in custody since his arrest on November 16, 2020.

Annor faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release for money laundering. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for October 29, 2021 at 2 p.m

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaithersburg, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Gaithersburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Ireland#Canada#Fernley#Ravid Enterprise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Virginia StateWSET

5 southwest Virginia residents plead guilty in unemployment fraud case

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — More Virginia residents who prosecutors say conspired with dozens of others to file fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits have pleaded guilty. The Bristol Herald Courier reports the five southwest Virginia residents appeared in U.S. District Court in Abingdon over the last two weeks to enter...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

York County contractor pleads guilty to fraud

A York County contractor who reportedly "scammed numerous people" will go to prison after pleading guilty to defrauding customers of tens of thousands of dollars. Scott Eugene Kleiman Jr., 41, was sentenced by county Judge Amber Kraft to a prison term of three-to-six years, with an additional four years of probation when he's released.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Two British schoolboys stole nearly $1m in Bitcoin and families refused to give it back, US lawsuit claims

Two British schoolboys stole around $1m worth of Bitcoin from a Colorado man’s digital wallet and their families have refused to hand it back, a lawsuit claims.Benedict Thompson and Oliver Read are accused in US court papers of being behind the 2018 theft, when they were still minors.Andrew Schober alleges that he downloaded a crypto-wallet called “Electrum Atom”, and when he tried to transfer over 16.4 Bitcoins, which as of Thursday was worth around $770,000, computer malware they had designed instead directed it into an account they controlled.“Here, Mr Schober believed he was communicating only with his own cryptocurrency wallet,”...
Orange County, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Orange County Man Pleads Guilty to Cocaine Charge

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Peter Mami, age 43, of Orange County, New York, pled guilty today to possessing and intending to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Feds: Former Pharmacy Technician Pleads Guilty to Prescription Fraud

A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty today to acquiring over 50,000 dosage units of prescription medications through fraudulent means. “Pharmacy technicians are entrusted with safeguarding and maintaining prescription medications in a responsible manner,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “This defendant did the opposite. He stole a large supply of prescription medications from a hospital that were intended for the treatment of deserving patients. As this case demonstrates, those who masquerade as health care professionals and abuse their trusted positions will be prosecuted in the Eastern District of Virginia.”
Shasta County, CAactionnewsnow.com

Man pleads guilty to starting a dozen fires in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif.- A man pleaded guilty to starting at least a dozen small fires in Shasta County. Cole Rainwater, 24, started these fires between April and May of 2021 in the intermountain area of Shasta County, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. Rainwater was sentenced to 13...
Maryland StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Cocaine Supplier Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced to Eight Years in Federal Prison for Participating in Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine and Crack Cocaine in Maryland

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Kevin Purnell Johnson, age 36, of Elkton, Maryland, to eight years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, after Johnson pleaded guilty to the federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

71-year-old Mississippi woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud

A 71-year-old Mississippi woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to unemployment insurance benefits fraud. Friday, acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and U.S. Secret Service Agent Shawn Wolfe said Judith Ann Middleton, of Ridgeland, pleaded guilty to theft of government funds involving unemployment insurance benefits fraud.
Florissant, MOKMOV

Man pleads guilty to North County dice game killing

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man accused of killing a friend during a dice game argument in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday. Lionel Miller, 27, pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree in the death of Shawn Beck, of Florissant. Beck was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 6700 block of Daiber Street around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2018.
Montana Statecrimevoice.com

Federal Prison Sentence for Riverside Man’s Meth-Trafficking in Montana

RIVERSIDE – A recent interstate meth-trafficking case, part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s initiative – Project Safe Neighborhoods – showcases the alarming uptick in violent crime. Statistics reported in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports pinpointed a 6-year increase of violent crime in Montana by 48% from 2013 to 2019.
Akron, OHnatlawreview.com

Cybercriminal Pleads Guilty to Laundering Over $300 Million in Bitcoin!

The Department of Justice reported that Larry Dean Harmon (38, of Akron, Ohio) “agreed to the forfeiture of more than 4,400 bitcoin, valued at more than $200 million at today’s prices, and other seized properties that were involved in the money laundering conspiracy. Harmon will be sentenced at a date to be determined and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, and mandatory restitution.” The August 18, 2021 report entitled “Ohio Resident Pleads Guilty to Operating Darknet-Based Bitcoin ‘Mixer’ That Laundered Over $300 Million” included these comments about to court documents, that Harmon:

Comments / 0

Community Policy