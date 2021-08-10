School Districts In The Lake Area Say No Mask Requirements Just Yet

(Undated) – School boards across the county will meet Monday for the final time before the start of the current school year. The “marquee” topic will be their respective “Back to School” plans, in the light of Governor, J.B. Pritzker’s recent mask mandate. On August 4th the Governor issued Executive Order 2021-18 which requires the wearing of masks inside PreK-12 schools by all students, staff, and visitors over the age of 2. According to their “Back to School” plan, Robinson Unit 2 will comply with all directives from the governor, general assembly, IDPH, ISBE, local Board of Health or other entity or agency with authority to issue directives to public schools. In short, masks are required for everyone inside the schools and for the driver and all passengers on Unit 2 school buses. To see the “Back to School” plan in its entirety click the link below.