The Springstead volleyball program hosted their two-day summer volleyball camp on July 27 and 28 at the Springstead gym for 3rd to 8th graders. “The biggest excitement is seeing so many upcoming 8th graders and asking them, Oh, what high school you going for, and they all (say) Springstead,” Coach Andrea Gracey said. “Another exciting part is a lot of the girls who have either graduated or are currently part of our program are seeing their younger siblings taking advantage of it.”