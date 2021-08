SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker Monday had a busy day of signing bills. Gun legislation tries to strike a balance between honoring the rights of law-abiding gun owners. “Responsible gun owners who opt into this process will see their FOID and concealed-carry applications expedited: not only at application, but for every renewal thereafter,” said Pritzker. “Crucially, we are also formalizing into law some of the (preventive) actions that the Illinois State Police has taken. That includes giving all Illinois law enforcement agencies access to the FOID status of any individual.”