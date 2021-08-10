Cancel
Regent Law Dean Mark Martin Speaks on Access to Justice and Digital Courts

 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (August 10, 2021) – Regent University School of Law Dean Mark Martin, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, recently served as a Thomson Reuters expert panelist, addressing the timely topic of Digital Courts: Access to Justice in Today’s World. Martin was joined by the Honorable Mary McQueen, president of the National Center for State Courts (NCSC). This webinar, which is part of the Government Influencer Series, was moderated by Gina Jurva, Thomson Reuters attorney/manager of Market Insights & Thought Leadership.

