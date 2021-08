We have received several reports of someone claiming to represent WXBC, attempting to sell a “Veteran’s Advertising Package”. The caller identifies themselves as being from Paramount Advertising. WXBC/104.3 The River does not use outside entities to sell advertising. Our sales staff can be reached by calling the station at 756-1043. Please do not be taken in by this scam. If you have any questions about someone attempting to sell advertising on our behalf, please don’t hesitate to contact us.