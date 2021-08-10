Cancel
Pittie Was So Scared Of This Tiny Kitten | The Dodo Odd Couples

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiny kitten terrified his pittie brother until...❤️😍. You can keep up with Ziggy and TicTac on Instagram: http://thedo.do/ziggyandtictac, and YouTube: http://thedo.do/tictacandziggy. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek...

This Horse Is Eight Feet Tall and Going Viral on TikTok

While social media apps like TikTok are home to a lot of, well, interesting things, one of the most wholesome corners of these sites holds unusually-sized animals. A horse that measures eight feet tall recently went viral on TikTok as users marveled over the steed's size, earning almost 13 million views and 1.9 million likes in a matter of weeks. This gentle giant is now a staple on the rescue's TikTok page.
Cat Brings Kitten to Family She Trusts and Comes Back Next Day with Another One

A cat brought a kitten to a family who helped her, and came back the next day with one more. Last weekend, Sarah Kelly, founder of Murphy's Law Animal Rescue (in North Carolina), was contacted about a feline family of three needing rescue. A stray cat had brought her two kittens to the perfect home for help.
Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...
Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
4-Year-Old Returns Home With Baby Deer As New Friend

Have you ever read the novel The Yearling? It is a famous novel first published back in 1938 and made into a movie in 1948. This would be the modern-day telling of that story. Meet Dominic Brown- when his parents took him on vacation in the Shenandoah National Park young Dominic went for a walk and returned home with a new friend... A baby deer.
50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (July Edition)

Each and every pet deserves a roof over their head, a comfy bed, nutritious meals, and, of course, a family who will love them forever and ever. The sad fact is that countless animals end up in rescue shelters after being abandoned by their owners. The ASPCA notes that a whopping 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters each year in the United States. Meanwhile, an estimated 250k animals go to rescue centers each year in the United Kingdom.
Parrot embarrasses owner with burping and farting

Ryan Cannon says his parrot Chickenhawk burps, farts and speaks in a thick Glaswegian accent as she mimicks him. A parrot has ruffled feathers with her burping, farting and raving. Chickenhawk has become a hit on the social media platform Snapchat as she speaks in a thick Glaswegian accent. Ryan...
Girl and Dog Look Identical As They Snooze Together in Hilarious Video

If you are in need of something to make you smile today, look no further than this adorable video of a little girl and a dog taking a nap. In footage posted to TikTok by Noah Holstock, known online as noahholstock, we can see a child and a French bulldog lying side by side on a sofa snoozing.

