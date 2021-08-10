Cancel
Bullard: Robust job growth supports Fed tapering 'soon'

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week's jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts, a Fed official said …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...

U.S. inflation forecast rising well over Fed's target figure

The supply constraints plaguing the U.S. recovery show few signs of dissipating any time soon, weighing on growth and stoking inflation. Forecasters lowered economic growth projections for this year and lifted inflation expectations into 2022 across a variety of metrics, according to Bloomberg’s latest monthly survey of economists. Ongoing supply...
Worrying about the ‘Japanification’ of the American economy

Desmond Lachman writes at the Hill about recent world history that should concern Americans. In the 1990s, Japan suffered a lost economic decade of highly disappointing economic growth and price deflation. It did so in the aftermath of the bursting of its massive equity and property market bubble. One has to wonder whether the U.S. might now be setting itself up for a decade of poor economic performance by allowing unusually large bubbles to once again form in its asset and credit markets and by throwing caution to the wind in the management of its public finances.
U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

(Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers...
Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
Fed watch: July jobs report means talking about tapering sooner

Federal Reserve officials say Friday’s blockbuster jobs report supports the case for tapering supportive monetary policy relatively soon. Why it matters: With the economy progressing, everyone wants to know when the Fed will taper its quantitative easing program and eventually start hiking interest rates. What they’re saying: Atlanta Fed president...
Fed Rosengren: More substantial job gains would imply tapering this fall

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said yesterday if the US continues to have job growth like the last two months, with “very substantial payroll employment gains”, then by September meeting, the “substantial further progress” criteria should be met. That would “imply starting to taper sometime this fall”. “If you continue...
Business Highlights: Fed tapering outlook

Bullard: Robust job growth supports Fed tapering ‘soon’. WASHINGTON (AP) — Last week’s jobs report demonstrated the ongoing strength of the U.S. economy and underscored the need for the Federal Reserve to rein in its stimulus efforts, a Fed official said Tuesday. St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said that Friday’s report, which showed a healthy gain of 943,000 jobs last month, means the economy is making sufficient progress to start reducing, or tapering, the Fed’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Those purchases are intended to lower longer-term interest rates and bolster the economy.
Fed may begin tapering as soon as October

CNBC's Mike Santoli and Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown join Closing Bell to discuss the potential of a Federal Reserve taper in the next few months. "I don't think today's inflation number altered the equation very much," Santoli tells Courtney Reagan.
Fed's George backs start of tapering

A top US central bank official called for the Federal Reserve to start tapering its asset purchase programme. In remarks prepared for a speech, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Esther George, said that while "special factors" were still at play, expectations of continued strong demand, a recovering labor market, and firm inflation expectations were "consistent" with the Fed’s guidance regarding "substantial further progress toward its objectives" being made before beginning to 'taper' them.
U.S. Dollar Appreciates On Early Fed Tapering Expectations

The U.S. dollar moved up against its most major rivals in the European session on Tuesday, as hawkish comments from Fed officials intensified hopes that the Fed will begin to scale back the bond purchase program in the coming months. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the...
Fed’s Evans: Wants ‘few more’ job reports before bond taper

(Reuters) – The current inflation spike shouldn’t push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed’s 2% target, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday.
Gold Extends Losses On Fears Of Early Fed Tapering

Gold prices fell further on Monday to hover near a four-month low as the dollar rallied after the release of strong U.S. labor data. Spot gold was down 1.1 percent at $1,743.26 per ounce in European trade, after having slumped below $1,700 in early Asia trade. U.S. gold futures were down about 1 percent at $1,745.10.
TREASURIES-Yields rise on record job openings, Fed taper talk

(Updates yields, adds analyst comments) By Karen Pierog CHICAGO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as record-high job openings on top of stronger-than-expected employment gains in July added to the narrative of an improving labor market. The benchmark 10-year yield, which hit its highest level since July 16 at 1.324%, was last up 2.9 basis points at 1.317%. On Friday, it climbed to a two-week high of 1.305% after July's solid employment report was seen as moving the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to a policy decision on unwinding stimulus measures put into place last year to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, shot up by 590,000 to a record-high 10.1 million on the last day of June, the U.S. Labor Department reported on Monday in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). That report brought yields off their lows, according to Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "The yield high on Friday was tested early this morning, and the level held," he said. "But the move generated by the JOLTS pushed the yield above that key level." Comments by Fed officials about cutting bond purchases "sooner rather than later" were also lifting yields, said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at Sterling Capital Management. On Monday, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said he is eyeing the fourth quarter for the start of a bond-purchase taper but is open to an even earlier start if the job market keeps up its recent torrid pace of improvement. Meanwhile, the market was awaiting Wednesday's release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July. "Last week was all about jobs; this week is all about inflation," said Bill Merz, chief fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that "inflation data that surprises to the upside" could push yields higher. In June, consumer prices increased 0.9%, the largest gain in 13 years, after advancing 0.6% in May. In the 12 months through June, the CPI jumped 5.4%, the largest increase since August 2008. Merz said the market is in general agreement with the Fed about inflation remaining relatively transitory, but sees impediments to real economic growth. "If we start to see data that challenges either one of those narratives, that's what we expect to move Treasury yields. We got some of that on Friday when we had a very strong jobs report that implied higher growth potential, so yields rose," he said. On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury will auction $58 billion of three-year notes, followed by $41 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday. "Given the absolute level of yields right now, how low they are, it's going to be a little tougher than normal I guess to move things here," Richman said. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan have cut their targets for the 10-year yield at year end to 1.6% and 1.75%, respectively. The two-year Treasury yield was last up 1.2 basis points at 0.2203%. A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes was last less than a basis point steeper at 109.50 basis points. August 9 Monday 3:23PM New York / 1923 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-208/256 0.2203 0.012 Three-year note 99-218/256 0.426 0.021 Five-year note 99-50/256 0.7903 0.026 Seven-year note 99-92/256 1.0957 0.028 10-year note 102-208/256 1.317 0.029 20-year bond 106-52/256 1.8729 0.032 30-year bond 109-60/256 1.9637 0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 1.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.25 -1.75 spread (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Alistair Bell and Matthew Lewis)
Business Highlights: Fed official on tapering, chicken deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston added his voice to a growing number of people, inside and outside the Fed, who say the central bank should soon begin to dial back its extraordinary aid for an economy that is strongly recovering from the pandemic recession. Eric Rosengren said in an interview with The Associated Press that the central bank should announce in September that it will begin reducing its $120 billion in purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds “this fall.” The bond buying, which the Fed initiated after the coronavirus erupted in March of last year, has been intended to lower longer-term interest rates and encourage borrowing and spending.
Dollar buoyed as healthy U.S. jobs fuel Fed taper talk

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was buoyant on Tuesday, pushing the euro to a four-month low, as a run of strong U.S. job figures solidified expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon start tapering its massive coronavirus-driven stimulus. The prospect of the Fed’s reduced bond-buying pushed down U.S. bond prices,...
Jobs report signals Fed’s tapering is near

The jobs data beat expectations last week, which led to both gold and silver selling off into the close. This morning we are seeing the overhang of that as perhaps those traders,who are a bit late to the party, are panic selling. With low liquidity at this time of the week combining with a large number of stop losses being triggered, we have seen a volatile open to start the week.

