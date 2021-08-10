Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high for 2nd day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a new high for the second day in a row. The state Department of Health on Tuesday reported its virus hospitalizations rose by 59 to 1,435. A day earlier, Arkansas broke the record it set in January for total COVID-19 hospitalizations. The latest surge has been brought on by the extra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.