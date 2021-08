Editor’s note: The following information was provided by The Whitewater Community Fundraising Partners. The Whitewater Community Fundraising Partners (WCFP) is a 501(C)3 organization which was formed by the 1982 graduating class of Whitewater High School. Since its inception 3 years ago, additional WHS alumni and community members have joined the group to help make an impact in the community. The mission of Whitewater Community Fundraising Partners is to help individuals or organizations in need. Each year WCFP works to help specific individuals or groups. Throughout 2021, they will be raising funds to help the homeless youth in the Whitewater School District.