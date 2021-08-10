Easy-To-Grow Fruits and Vegetables for Urban (or Anywhere!) Gardens
Ever thought about creating your own urban (or anywhere) garden? You, too, could be one of those people who steps out to snip a sprig of rosemary or pluck a perfectly ripe tomato off the vine. You may not believe me right now, but you will. The secret is all in what plants you attempt. For the beginning gardener, these five easy vegetable garden options will have you donning your overalls and a straw hat (a cute look, tbh) and going full-on Farmville.www.betternutrition.com
