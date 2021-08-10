Easy-To-Grow Fruits and Vegetables for Urban (or Anywhere!) Gardens

Not all pest control comes in plastic boxes. Truthfully, some of the best and most effective natural pesticides are already in your backyard. Michael Pollan, an award-winning science journalist and environmentalist, remarks in his book Botany Of Desire that “in the wild, a plant and its pests are continually coevolving, in a dance of resistance and conquest that can have no ultimate victor.” In other words, using artificial chemicals can only get you so far. People have been using specialized garden plants to remove pests from their lawns for hundreds of years. From colorful flowers to trap plants, there are so many ways to keep your garden safe while giving pests the boot.