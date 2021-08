With a fair and two festivals coming up, the Burke County Health Department is asking the public for help to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Historic Valdese Waldensian Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, the Drexel Fair is scheduled to start Monday and run through Aug. 21 and the Historic Morganton Festival is set for the weekends of Aug. 27-28, Sept. 3-4 and Sept. 10-11.