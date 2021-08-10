Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Dollar edges up, hits highest level in more than 4 months against euro

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up on Tuesday, touching a more than four-month high against the euro, as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs data could push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#British Pound#Swiss Franc#Reuters#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Bannockburn Global Forex#The Labor Department#Japanese#Zew#Aussie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessCNBC

Gold pinned near one-week peak on weak consumer sentiment print

Spot gold was flat at $1,779.51 per ounce by 0100 GMT, having earlier hit a high since Aug. 6 at $1,780.82. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,781.20. Gold prices hovered near a one-week high on Monday, as a plunge in U.S. consumer sentiment allayed some concerns of an early tapering by the Federal Reserve.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Covid Hits Consumer Sentiment

Investing.com - The dollar edged higher in early European trading Monday, but remained near a one-week low as rising Covid-19 cases and slumping U.S. consumer confidence could pressure the Federal Reserve to delay tapering its bond-buying program. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals,...
RetailFXStreet.com

US dollar bulls looking for reversion of the drop

US dollar down in the dumps following Friday's data. US Consumer Sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. At the time of writing, the US dollar is where we left off from Friday, trading within a 92.493 and 92.553 range in consolidation following a drop in Friday's plunging consumer sentiment data.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. Update: Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses, following the disappointing US consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment slumped to 70.2 in August, much lower than the market forecast of a 81.2 rise. US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the initial losses on geopolitical tensions and growing concerns of the Delta variant cases in the Asia-Pacific region. The disappointing Chinese economic data exerted pressure on the higher side on the concerns of falling demand. Higher global equity markets and lack of ETF investor buying also weighed on the precious metal.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Steadying Above 1.38 as Data and Fed Risks Dominate

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3730-1.3756. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was finding a firmer footing above the recently-tested 1.38 support level on entry into a busy week that could see Sterling’s resilience tested again by the greenback as the Federal Reserve (Fed) edges closer toward a tapering of its quantitative easing programme.
CurrenciesLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar ekes out 2nd week of gains on Fed view

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar consolidated a. second consecutive week of gains on Friday versus its major. rivals as investors weighed the possibility of the Federal. Reserve announcing its plans to reduce its stimulus in the. coming weeks. The greenback's gains were more pronounced against its. emerging...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling capped by looming Federal Reserve policy change. Sterling stalls near the middle of its six-month range. UK economic data improves, promising an advance in the third quarter. Covid cases climb but future direction and impact are uncertain. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bullish but the gains are minor. Sterling declined on the week but the close at 1.3861, just points from the open, gave no indication that the pound was any closer to departing from the ranges of the past six weeks, or in a wider definition, the past six months. Read more...
Marketsinvezz.com

DXY: US dollar index set to rebound amid taper talk

The US dollar index retreated after the latest US inflation data. The headline CPI and PPI were better than the median estimates. The Fed is expected to talk about tapering in September. The US dollar index (DXY) has been in a tight range as investors reflect on the mixed US...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: The Fed cannot remain cautious anymore

The US Federal Reserve will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. Summer doldrums will likely maintain major pairs ranging next week. EUR/USD has bounced from around 1.1700, but bears retain control. The EUR/USD pair ends the week with modest gains, although below the 1.1800 level, and not far from...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY declines below 110.30 as US Treasury bond yields turn south

US/DJPY is posting small daily losses during the European session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays below 93.00 ahead of consumer confidence data. After closing the last two trading days in the negative territory, the USD/JPY pair edged lower during the European...
Retailkitco.com

Watch $1,800 gold price level as markets focus on data misses - analysts

(Kitco News) This summer, the gold market is keeping investors on their toes, with the latest price action seeing the precious metal soar after briefly dropping below $1,700 an ounce level earlier in the week. The swift $100-dollar moves are very volatile for the precious metal's space, which is seeing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy