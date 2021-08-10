Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' (CRNX) Oral ACTH Antagonist, CRN04894, Demonstrates Pharmacologic Proof-of-Concept with Dose-Dependent Cortisol Suppression in Single Ascending Dose Portion of Phase 1 Study

RSC Med Chem. 2021 Apr 19;12(7):1207-1221. doi: 10.1039/d1md00035g. eCollection 2021 Jul 21. Radiopharmaceuticals that target the translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) have been investigated with positron emission tomography (PET) to study neuroinflammation, neurodegeneration and cancer. We have developed the novel, achiral, 2-phenylimidazo[1,2-a]pyridine, PBR316 that targets the translocator protein 18 kDa (TSPO) that addresses some of the limitations inherent in current TSPO ligands; namely specificity in binding, blood brain barrier permeability, metabolism and insensitivity to TSPO binding in subjects as a result of rs6971 polymorphism. PBR316 has high nanomolar affinity (4.7-6.0 nM) for the TSPO, >5000 nM for the central benzodiazepine receptor (CBR) and low sensitivity to rs6971 polymorphism with a low affinity binders (LABs) to high affinity binders (HABs) ratio of 1.5. [18F]PBR316 was prepared in 20 ± 5% radiochemical yield, >99% radiochemical purity and a molar activity of 160-400 GBq μmol-1. Biodistribution in rats showed high uptake of [18F]PBR316 in organs known to express TSPO such as heart (3.9%) and adrenal glands (7.5% ID per g) at 1 h. [18F]PBR316 entered the brain and accumulated in TSPO-expressing regions with an olfactory bulb to brain ratio of 3 at 15 min and 7 at 4 h. Radioactivity was blocked by PK11195 and Ro 5-4864 but not Flumazenil. Metabolite analysis showed that radioactivity in adrenal glands and the brain was predominantly due to the intact radiotracer. PET-CT studies in mouse-bearing prostate tumour xenografts indicated biodistribution similar to rats with radioactivity in the tumour increasing with time. [18F]PBR316 shows in vitro binding that is insensitive to human polymorphism and has specific and selective in vivo binding to the TSPO. [18F]PBR316 is suitable for further biological and clinical studies.