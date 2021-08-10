Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' (CRNX) Oral ACTH Antagonist, CRN04894, Demonstrates Pharmacologic Proof-of-Concept with Dose-Dependent Cortisol Suppression in Single Ascending Dose Portion of Phase 1 Study
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced positive preliminary findings from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study with CRN04894 demonstrating pharmacologic proof-of-concept for this first-in-class, investigational, oral, nonpeptide adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) antagonist that is being developed for the treatment of conditions of ACTH excess, including Cushing's disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
