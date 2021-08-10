Lightning strike may have caused fire; roof collapses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A fire likely caused by lightning heavily damages a set of. townhouses, including causing a roof to partially collapse. According to firefighters and a WTVQ ABC 36 News reporter at the scene, the fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at 1109 Zoeller Court. The caller reported lightning had struck the building about an hour earlier and finally the resident smelled smoke and then spotted smoke and flames in the attic area.www.wtvq.com
