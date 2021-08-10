Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Oak Street Health (OSH) PT Lowered to $70 at Cantor Fitzgerald

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper lowered the price target on Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) to $70.00 (from $75.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osh#Oak Street Health#Osh#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Root, Inc. (ROOT) PT Lowered to $8 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Josh Siegler lowered the price target on Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) to $8.00 (from $21.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Cardinal Health (CAH) PT Lowered to $53 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee lowered the price target on Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) to $53.00 (from $57.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Trulieve Cannabis Corp (TCNNF) PT Lowered to $50.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic lowered the price target on Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF) to $50.50 (from $56.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Raised to $64.00

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.20.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) PT Raised to $8 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes raised the price target on ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) to $8.00 (from $6.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.20) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.27). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.52) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) PT Lowered to $180 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson lowered the price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) to $180.00 (from $190.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$80.00.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Cantor Fitzgerald Says Columbia Care Could Be Attractive To Canadian Companies, Lowers Price Target Ahead Of Company Earnings

Year-to-date, Columbia Care Inc.'s (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) shares lost 26.12%. The multi-state operator recently had several acquisition moves including the closing of $240 million worth purchase of privately-held cannabis company Green Leaf Medical, LLC in June. Soon after, the New York-based company confirmed the deal to buy Medicine Man...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $260.00

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.29.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) PT Lowered to $4 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Ken Cacciatore lowered the price target on VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYNE) to $4.00 (from $10.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Amedisys (AMED) PT Lowered to $255 at Jefferies on Hospice Weakness

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut lowered the price target on Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) to $255.00 (from $340.00) after challenges faced by ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $10.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.32. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock.
Charlotte, MIPosted by
Benzinga

Cantor Remains Neutral on Charlotte's Web, cbdMD and CV Science, Why These CBD Stocks May Benefit If Cannabis Reform Actually Happens

Cantor Fitzgerald released a new report analyzing the possible effects of CBD reform in the stock performance of Charlotte's Web Holdings (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), cbdMD (NYSE: YCBD) and CV Sciences (OTCQB: CVSI). The three companies (and others in the CBD space) could benefit from positive federal legislation in months ahead,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 PagerDuty, Inc. For: Aug 11 Filed by: Tejada Jennifer

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The Reporting Person exercised the options to purchase common stock. The shares issued upon exercise have not...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SmileDirectClub, Inc. For: Aug 12 Filed by: CD&R Investment Associates X, Ltd.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. On August 12, 2021, CD&R SDC Holdings, L.P. ("CD&R SDC") sold 500,000 shares of Class A common...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 HUMANIGEN, INC For: Aug 11 Filed by: BLACK HORSE CAPITAL LP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Comments / 0

Community Policy