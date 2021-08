Few current designers are lauded more than Phoebe Philo. The Philophiles, abuzz after the designer's recent announcement of her return to fashion, glorify their sartorial North Star for her modern bourgeois approach to intellectually charged womenswear. Though, as recently pointed out on GQ's Corporate Lunch podcast, the line between her personal style and design sensibility is often blurred as fandoms equate her minimalist style of dressing with her less conventional, oftentimes eccentric collections (in all fairness, model most often featured in campaigns Daria Werbowy is essentially Philo's doppelganger). "Could it be that the Philo we worship is her own personal style, and in fact her design aesthetic is something much weirder than we tend to remember?" writes Rachel Tashjian.