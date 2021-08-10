Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Announces $100M Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares of its common stock.
