Medical & Biotech

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Announces $100M Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $100 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Fulcrum. In addition, Fulcrum expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of shares of its common stock.

