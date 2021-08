Elliotte Friedman: The Edmonton Oilers have extended their top defenseman, Darnell Nurse, for eight more years at an AAV of $9.25 million. Nurse had one more year left on his old deal which paid him $5.6 million for the 2021-22 season. This will keep him in Edmonton until the age of 35. He comes off a breakout season where the defenseman scored 16 goals and 20 assists in 56 games.