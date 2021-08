Neither the author, Kai Morris, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Coinbase has released its Q2 2021 earnings report. The document reveals a number of important milestones for the exchange, such as having its highest monthly transacting users and its highest net revenue. Although, perhaps the most fascinating revelation is Ethereum’s trading volume surpassing that of Bitcoin on the platform—for the first time ever.