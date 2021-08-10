FireEye (FEYE) announces the acquisition of Intrigue
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue's attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0