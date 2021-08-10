Cancel
Business

FireEye (FEYE) announces the acquisition of Intrigue

 6 days ago

Mandiant, a part of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), today announced the acquisition of Intrigue, a leader in the emerging attack surface management market. Intrigue's attack surface management technology will be integrated into the Mandiant Advantage platform, enabling organizations to discover, monitor, and manage risk across their entire attack surface.

