KAYTRANADA, Wax Motif, Kito offer support on Tinashe’s fifth album, ‘333’

333 arrives as Kentucky-born singer Tinashe’s first offering of the calendar year. Her third independent project since 2018’s Joyride, the 16-track collection traverses quite a bit of musical ground. The “2 On” singer has previously worked with electronic acts ZHU, KAYTRANADA, Cheat Codes, and Snakehips. So, it’s really no leap of faith for her to have enlisted some of these names, and others, on her latest independent album. However, when juxtaposed against singles that feature the likes of Jeremih and Kaash Paige, the Wax Motif, KAYTRANADA, and Kito-assisted records give the album notable sonic breadth.