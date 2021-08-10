Gruner Bros. to host ‘Cars for Cancer’ car show in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Gruner Brothers Brewing will be hosting the third annual “Cars for Cancer” car show fundraister from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 in Casper. “This event is a fundraiser for Wyoming Foundation for Cancer Care, which is dedicated to reducing the impact of cancer on Wyoming residents diagnosed with cancer by providing financial assistance, and by providing free education and screening opportunities to residents not diagnosed with cancer,” a press release announcing the event states. “Most everyone has been impacted by cancer, whether themselves or a friend or family member. This is a great opportunity to help this organization help Wyomingites deal with the tragedy of cancer.”