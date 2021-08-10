Thomas Drance on Olli Juolevi, Canucks Blueline and training camp

If there is one area of the Leafs roster that has remained untouched or ignored, depending on how you choose to perceive it, it’s the defence. With the top four all slated to return (depending on whether or not you think the Leafs will re-sign Morgan Rielly or have him play out the last year of his contract) at the moment it seems reasonable to assume that Rielly, Brodie, Muzzin, and Holl will be back, and quite possibly with the same partner they had last season. Even the bottom pairing seems to face limited changes as Travis Dermott was a staple of the bottom unit, and while his partner Zach Bogosian is the one departee, Rasmus Sandin did see significant usage when he was healthy, and if he wasn’t part of the Leafs full time plans last season, he is absoutely set to be a full fledged Leaf this season. Even the reserve list has some familiarity to it, in that Timothy Liljegren will still be fighting to crack the Leafs line up, and Brennan Menell will be playing the role of Mikko Lehtonen, and Carl Dahlstrom will be playing the role of Martin Marincin/Ben Hutton. It really comes down to the lack of Bogosian as the only significant change.