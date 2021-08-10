Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Thomas Drance on Olli Juolevi, Canucks Blueline and training camp

By Listen
Sportsnet.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Gardner on disc golfer Paul McBeth's eight-figure endorsement contract. The Ringer's David Gardner joins Mike and Jason to talk about his piece on the disc golfer Paul McBeth signing an eight-figure endorsement contract and what the market is like for niche sports. Gardner explains McBeth's popularity is due to social media and the sports increase in popularity during the pandemic because it's outside and socially distanced.

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olli Juolevi
Person
Ryan Gauld
Person
Greg Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Teams#Espn#Canucks Blueline#Ringer#Covid#Rogers Sports Media#Espn#Iihf#Galaxy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HockeySportsnet.ca

Iain MacIntyre on Elias Pettersson's comments, upcoming Canucks season

Bob Marjanovich: Lions' first win of season, Stampeders have lost 'star power' this season. B.C. Lions play-by-play voice Bob Marjanovich joins Mike and Jason to talk about the Lions first win of the season, Michael Reilly making a game-time decision start, and Stampeders QB Bo Levi Mitchell throwing four interceptions. Marjanovich discusses the Lions' deep receiving core and kicker Takeru Yamasaki's struggles.
FootballSportsnet.ca

Mike Tanier on Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

FB Outsider's Mike Tanier joined Mike and Jason to talk about the dysfunctional Houston Texans team, Deshaun Watson and Jordan Love stepping in for the Packers. Iain MacIntyre on Elias Pettersson's comments, upcoming Canucks season. August 12 2021. Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre joined Mike and Jason to talk about Elias Pettersson's...
NFLSportsnet.ca

Aug. 12: Hour 1 – A whole lot of nothing

Aug. 13: Hour 3 – Mike and Jason, out. Mike and Jason welcome in Brady Henderson to talk Seahawks. We field your What We Learneds and Ask Us Anythings. All before the guys depart for their summer break. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Vancouver Canucks Sign Guillaume Brisebois

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Guillaume Brisebois to a one-year, two-way contract. The young defenseman was eligible for salary arbitration but chose not to file. Brisebois, 24, played just one game for the Canucks this season, spending most of the year on the taxi squad or in the minor leagues. The 2015 third-round pick has just nine NHL appearances under his belt and has yet to record a single point.
NHLoilersnation.com

Thoughts about Blueliners

I don’t know about you, but the past month has been sports overload. So much is going on, that I’ve found myself having to read even more just to stay on top of everything. We had the Stanley Cup, the expansion draft, the entry draft and the free agent frenzy. The NBA had the same, except no expansion draft. The Olympics have been amazing with some ridiculous performances in many different events. F1 racing has been crazy. The CFL returned. NFL training camps are going and the MLB is gearing up for the final few months and its trade deadline had no shortage of big names moving.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Thomas Drance: Much of Canucks player development happens at NHL level

Canucks reporter Thomas Drance joins Mike and Jason to talk about Vancouver not having many prospects to develop this season and a lot of the player development happening at the NHL level: Nils Hoglander Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Jack Rathbone. He discusses Julien BriseBois' knack for player development and clarifies Danila Klimovich is headed to Bulgaria to get vaccinated in preparation if he comes to North America.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Thomas Drance: Canucks add depth and balancing Pettersson, Hughes deals

The Athletic Canucks beat writer Thomas Drance joins Mike and Jason to talk about the Canucks signing 17 free agents while Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes could remain unsigned until after training camp. He discusses a potential six-year deal for Hughes and much of the Canucks offseason has set the stage for signing Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller to extensions next summer.
NFLSportsnet.ca

Rick Dhaliwal on Canucks prospects, Tyler Motte hoping to be ready for training camp

Halford and Brough are joined by Arash Madani following a huge win for the Canadian Women’s Soccer team. They also get to What We Learned and Ask Us Anything Friday. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHLLA Kings Insider

UFA Evaluations: Alex Edler w/ Thomas Drance

The LA Kings have signed unrestricted free agent defenseman Alex Edler to a one-year contract. The 6’3 defenseman comes to LA after 15 years with the Vancouver Canucks. Thomas Drance of The Athletic (Vancouver) joins host Jesse Cohen to talk about the veteran defenseman and what his signing will mean for the Kings.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

The Current State of the Leafs Blueline

If there is one area of the Leafs roster that has remained untouched or ignored, depending on how you choose to perceive it, it’s the defence. With the top four all slated to return (depending on whether or not you think the Leafs will re-sign Morgan Rielly or have him play out the last year of his contract) at the moment it seems reasonable to assume that Rielly, Brodie, Muzzin, and Holl will be back, and quite possibly with the same partner they had last season. Even the bottom pairing seems to face limited changes as Travis Dermott was a staple of the bottom unit, and while his partner Zach Bogosian is the one departee, Rasmus Sandin did see significant usage when he was healthy, and if he wasn’t part of the Leafs full time plans last season, he is absoutely set to be a full fledged Leaf this season. Even the reserve list has some familiarity to it, in that Timothy Liljegren will still be fighting to crack the Leafs line up, and Brennan Menell will be playing the role of Mikko Lehtonen, and Carl Dahlstrom will be playing the role of Martin Marincin/Ben Hutton. It really comes down to the lack of Bogosian as the only significant change.
NHLLA Kings Insider

All The Kings Men – Thomas Drance of The Athletic profiles Alex Edler

Thomas Drance of The Athletic (Vancouver) joins host All The Kings Men host Jesse Cohen to talk about the veteran defenseman and what his signing will mean for the Kings. The addition of the veteran left-handed Edler worked out to be a one-year, $3.5 million-dollar deal. The 35-year-old defenseman, who has spent all 15 years of his career with a division foe, the Vancouver Canucks, leaves the organization leaves with plenty left in the tank according Drance, and should be a solid add for the Kings, both in terms of his intelligence on the ice and his skillset.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canucks sign defenceman Olli Juolevi to one-year, $750K contract

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Olli Juolevi to a one-year, $750,000 contract. The 23-year-old appeared in 23 games for the Canucks last season, recording three points. Juolevi made his NHL debut during the Canucks' Stanley Cup qualifying series during the 2020 playoffs. "Last season was an important step in...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Panthers sign veteran centre Joe Thornton to one-year, $750K deal

Joe Thornton’s quest for that elusive Stanley Cup will continue in Florida. The Panthers announced Friday that they've signed the 42-year-old future Hall of Famer to a one-year contract. "I see their team on paper, I watched their team last year, I love their team and that's it," Thornton told...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

2020-21 Player Review: Nolan Patrick went away with a whimper

Nolan Patrick’s entire existence as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers has been a weird one. With overcorrection and hope that he would be worthy of his second overall status, or just plain hatred towards him for suffering through multiple injuries and not being the answer for an aging core of forwards—even at just 22 years old he was seen as washed up.
NFLYardbarker

Week 1 Training Camp Recap

The 14th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. This week, they’re joined by Scott Bair, who is the Atlanta Falcons Digital Managing Editor. Bair answers questions ranging from winners and losers of the first week of training camp, first impressions of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot compared to other regimes he’s covered, and everything Kyle Pitts. Bair also gave insights into the trenches, specifically the absence of Kaleb McGary. All of that and more in the latest episode of Talkin’ Birdy. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!

Comments / 0

Community Policy