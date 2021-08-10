Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kaskade completes ‘REDUX 005’ with fifth and final single, ‘Disco’

By Ariel King
dancingastronaut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaskade wears it right on his sleeve with his fifth and final piece to REDUX 005, “Disco.” Modernizing the soaring sounds found on 1970s dance floors, the track continues on with the ongoing disco revival that has made its way into mainstream music in recent years . Kaskade’s swinging new track finds instrumentals that blend each era of dance music, with a faint French house bounce and added sway. Fit for late summer nights out on the floor, “Disco” sees Kaskade blend his signature grooves into a ’70s-inspired masterpiece.

dancingastronaut.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaskade
Person
James Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Music#Redux#Dancing Shoes#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Billie Eilish Brings 'Male Fantasy' to the Bedroom for Vevo Live Performance: Watch

Billie Eilish strips down "Male Fantasy" for a new Vevo Live performance in support of her latest LP Happier Than Ever. The pop star performed the album's closer in an intimate bedroom setting, where the singer, wearing a white cutout sweater and blue dress, planted herself at the edge of a golden bed. Her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas accompanied her on acoustic guitar from a different corner of the room.
Theater & DanceBillboard

Tyler, The Creator Brings Out Igor During Lollapalooza Headlining Set: 5 Best Moments

And when he walked on stage, they multiplied, as the artist -- dressed as a bellhop -- came out pushing a luggage cart stacked with suitcases plucked right out of his “Lumberjack” music video. His entrance set the tone for what would follow: part sketch show, part concert, as Tyler powered through his hits in an organized fashion (mostly performing tracks from his various albums in segments) in between interludes of lounge music during which he’d saunter back to the cart and tend to his luggage.
Musicedmsauce.com

Synth Pop Master Luis Ake Unveils 2-track ‘Umweg/Krafter’

German artist, purveyor of sounds, explorer of genres and prince of Synth Pop Luis Ake reveals his next musical offering, the double single release “Umweg/Krafter” including a fun, quirky, completely animated video for “Umweg” ingeniously created by Costa Rican filmmaker Julian Gallese. With an array of successful releases under his...
MusicBoston Globe

On Clairo’s splendid ‘Sling,’ introspection, angst, and echoes of ’70s pop

As Clairo, Carlisle-raised Claire Cottrill has been one of bedroom pop’s brightest stars, with songs like the breezy “Bags” and the galloping “Sofia” blending potent hooks with immediately observed lyrics about life as a young queer woman. On Clairo’s second album, “Sling” (out Friday), Cottrill broadens her musical horizons in thrilling ways, expanding her sound and making her songwriting shine even more brightly — and her observations on the modern world hit even harder.
MusicHypebae

Lorde Drops "Stoned at the Nail Salon," Second Single off Upcoming Album

Lorde just released her latest work of art, a new song intriguingly titled “Stoned at the Nail Salon.” The track is her second single off upcoming album Solar Power, set to drop next month. The down-tempo, contemplative song exudes summertime nostalgia. Over the course of four-and-a-half minutes, Lorde recounts fading...
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Mindchatter Releases Hypnotic Alt-Dance Single “Here I Go Again”

Mindchatter is a singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer based in NYC who is known for his genre defying productions infused with elements of electronic, indie, singer-songwriter, and hip hop. After a breakout 2020 where he delivered his debut album, Imaginary Audience, the rising producer is ready to release his latest single, “Here I Go Again.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: Adventure Club unveil emotive new single ‘Safe With Me’ with Soar and Luma

Adventure Club have shared their latest single, “Safe With Me” with Soar and Luma in tow. The new single comes ahead of the duo’s Love // Chaos LP set to release in September via Ultra Records. The veteran electronic outfit reconvene with fellow Canadian producer Soar after the pair remixed BTS‘ “Your Eyes Tell” and “Fake Love” in 2019 and 2020. Now, “Safe With Me” arrives after a series of polished previously released singles from the upcoming LP including, “Rebellious,” “Back To You,” “Already Know,” “High Like This,” “Broken Love,” and “Never Be Alone.”
Musicgigwise.com

Poppy announces her new album Flux

Poppy has announced details of a brand new album: Flux hits in September on her usual record label Sumarian and gets a new single in the form of the title track today. Walking in a Dr Seuss-inspired candyland on the video for the track, Poppy's newest single is another move away from the metal she is known for: on 'Flux' she continues a thread of alt-rock and overdriven pop guitars introduced on recent single 'Her' (though we do get some screamo towards the song's close).
Musicmetalinjection

TURNSTILE Drops Groovy New Single "Blackout"

Turnstile will release a new album called Glow On on August 27 and is now streaming an insanely catchy, super groovy new single "Blackout". Seriously, good luck getting this out of your head. As for the music video, it was directed by the band themselves and animated by both Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett.
Musicnextmosh.com

Kissing Candice drop new song “Brand New Low” (ft. Jamie Madrox)

Share the post "Kissing Candice drop new song “Brand New Low” (ft. Jamie Madrox)" Alt-metal unit Kissing Candice have posted their new single titled “Brand New Low,” which features guest vocals from Jamie Madrox of Twiztid. Stream the fresh tune, which appears on the band’s upcoming album (scheduled for release later this year via Zoid Entertainment), below in official music video form.
Musicdjmag.com

New Daft Punk podcast examines each track on ‘Discovery’: Listen

A new podcast series taking an in-depth look at Daft Punk's classic 2001 album 'Discovery' has been launched. The series, part of the Line Noise podcast, is presented by writer Ben Cardew, who wrote about Daft Punk's enduring influence for DJ Mag following their break up in February. Each episode will see him focus on one track from the album, with editions on classic hits 'One More Time', 'Aerodynamic' and 'Digital Love' having already been made available for listening.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

King Von's Team Releases His Final Self-Conceptualized Music Video "Demon"

The final self-conceptualized music video from King Von's album Welcome To O-Block has arrived for "Demon," being released today for the late Chicago rapper's twenty-seventh birthday. The rapper was best known for being an authentic storyteller in his music, which he used to tell tales of his O-Block neighborhood. King...
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Tierra Whack Delivers Groovy New Dance Single “Walk The Beat”

Rapper Tierra Whack is starting to dip her toes into dance music! We’ve praised her talent ever since she first burst onto the scene in 2018, with Whack World and has not missed a step ever since. She continues to grow in popularity with each release, and this latest is sure to gather a sum of new fans.
Musicmixmag.net

A podcast looking into Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ has been released

Writer of forthcoming book ‘Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled’ Ben Cardew has now created a podcast detailing every track on the French duo’s hit album. Each episode documents a different track on the record, taking the listener through a step-by-step play of the 2001 number one record. Brought out...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

îLESONIQ is back with September 2021 Redux edition!

After having cancelled the summer 2020 and 2021 editions due to the pandemic, îLESONIQ is now back with a Redux edition in collaboration with Bud Light from September 24 to 26, 2021 at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau!. Headliners include some EDM favorites with Deadmau5 vs. Testpilot on Friday, Rezz and Zeds...
Theater & Danceundertheradarmag.com

Morly Shares Lyric Video for New Single “Eliogy”

Minneapolis-born, London-based singer/songwriter Morly (aka Katy Morley) has shared a lyric video for her new single “Eliogy.” It serves as the latest offering from her upcoming debut album ’Til I Start Speaking, which will be out on August 20 via Cascine and Sweat Entertainment. Listen to “Eliogy” below. Morley speaks...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Deafheaven Share Video for New Single “In Blur”

Deafheaven have shared a video for their new song “In Blur.” It is the latest single from their forthcoming album Infinite Granite, which will be out on August 20 via Sargent House. Watch the John Bradburn-directed video below. The new song, along with the upcoming album as a whole, was...
Musicdancingastronaut.com

CamelPhat add electro twist to Bastille’s ‘Distorted Light Beam’

Following “April” alongside Yousef, CamelPhat delve deeper into what appears to be a new sonic lifeform. Pulling influence from French house, the Grammy-nominated producers bring fans a heavy remix of Bastille‘s “Distorted Light Beam.”. Infusing a crisp house beat with deep, expansive bass, the track breeds pure distortion, calling forth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy