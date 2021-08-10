Kaskade completes ‘REDUX 005’ with fifth and final single, ‘Disco’
Kaskade wears it right on his sleeve with his fifth and final piece to REDUX 005, “Disco.” Modernizing the soaring sounds found on 1970s dance floors, the track continues on with the ongoing disco revival that has made its way into mainstream music in recent years . Kaskade’s swinging new track finds instrumentals that blend each era of dance music, with a faint French house bounce and added sway. Fit for late summer nights out on the floor, “Disco” sees Kaskade blend his signature grooves into a ’70s-inspired masterpiece.dancingastronaut.com
