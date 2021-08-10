Live Nation issues ‘best practices’ document, allowing artists to dictate COVID-19 event protocol

In the wake of a somewhat turbulent return to live music as COVID-19 variants spread, entertainment giant, Live Nation has divulged that it will now allow artists to assert whether or not they will require negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations at their shows in a recently issued “best practices” document. Already implementing the new strategy at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino shared his full-fledged belief in the enactment of the new policies. “Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” shared Rapino.