A woman has used her social media platform to call out a company for discrimination after organisers would not allow her entry to a party bus because of her weight.On Monday, Fallon Melillo, 27, who goes by the username @curvybb on TikTok, uploaded a video in which she described her experience being discriminated against by party bus organisers because of her size during a recent trip to Miami, Florida.In the clip, Melillo explained that, while in Miami, she and her group of friends had decided to visit Daer dayclub, so they purchased party bus tickets through a third-party service on...