West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements

W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Leading health organizations in West Virginia are urging public and private schools to implement universal mask-wearing. In an open letter to schools, West Virginia health organizations call on county boards of education and school administrators to implement universal masking in their schools as part of their COVID-19 mitigation plans, in accordance with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance for safe in-person learning. This guidance states that all students, school staff and visitors should wear face masks at school, regardless of vaccination status.