West Virginia health organizations urge schools to issue universal masking requirements

By WSAZ News Staff
WSAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.Va. (WSAZ) -- Leading health organizations in West Virginia are urging public and private schools to implement universal mask-wearing. In an open letter to schools, West Virginia health organizations call on county boards of education and school administrators to implement universal masking in their schools as part of their COVID-19 mitigation plans, in accordance with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance for safe in-person learning. This guidance states that all students, school staff and visitors should wear face masks at school, regardless of vaccination status.

Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice issues new directives in response to rising Delta variant cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice issued a series of new directives Thursday in response to concerns about the Delta variant of COVID-19. Justice said he had told members of his COVID-19 task force to perform an assessment of things like hospital staffing levels and supplies of personal protective equipment in anticipation of a continued increase in new infections.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Five counties in red on West Virginia county alert map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five counties were in the red Friday on the West Virginia county alert map, including Cabell, as coronavirus continues to spread across the state. Joining Cabell in the red on the map posted by the state Department of Health and Human Resources were Wyoming, Upshur, Wetzel and Marshall. The previous report had only two counties, Marshall and Wyoming, in the red.
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia Gov. Justice: 'Things are going to get really tough'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia officials gave a grim assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday during Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference. The state is currently experiencing a “fourth surge” of COVID-19 brought on by the rapidly spreading Delta variant, causing a situation that is likely to get worse before it gets better, Justice said.
Public HealthWOWK

West Virginia up to 161 Delta variant cases, seven counties in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state now claims 161 COVID-19 Delta variant cases as of Tuesday. 29 of those cases are in Berkeley County, and 17 of them are in Monongalia County. The DHHR says that there have been 3,180,854...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

WATCH: State health expert discusses masking in schools, vaccines and more

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Following our live discussion on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, we’ve learned that Governor Northam has announced a Public Health Emergency Order requiring universal masking in all indoor settings in Virginia’s K-12 schools. Thursday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, a statewide school health leader...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Portsmouth, OHWSAZ

COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise at SOMC

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Health officials at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) in Portsmouth say they are seeing an increase in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. SOMC currently has 27 patients with COVID-19 being treated at the hospital. At this time last year, Dr. Tanya Escalona says the hospital usually had...

