Back To School Bash A Big Hit With Prescott Youth

Big Boys Creations held their Back to School Bash for Prescott’s youth on Saturday in the Prescott City Park. A huge crowd turned out to participate and 118 backpacks full of school supplies were given to the kiddos along with some food and fun. A bounce house was on the scene, and 42 door prizes were given away. Many of the children were especially excited to select from the free clothes which were donated by members of the community. Anthony Thomas, Big Boys Creations proprietor, said he was extremely pleased with the turnout and shared his motivation behind the creation and planning of the Back to School Bash. “Growing up in a single-parent household, I know how it feels,” said Thomas. “Sometimes, people can’t always get what they need. Education is the most important thing for these kids and I want to help them in any way I can and also give them something new of their very own to let them know that someone out there cares for them.” Thomas said the bash was a huge success and that he is very grateful it was made possible by the assistance and donations of many other community members.