Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back To School Bash A Big Hit With Prescott Youth

By April Lovette
swark.today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Boys Creations held their Back to School Bash for Prescott’s youth on Saturday in the Prescott City Park. A huge crowd turned out to participate and 118 backpacks full of school supplies were given to the kiddos along with some food and fun. A bounce house was on the scene, and 42 door prizes were given away. Many of the children were especially excited to select from the free clothes which were donated by members of the community. Anthony Thomas, Big Boys Creations proprietor, said he was extremely pleased with the turnout and shared his motivation behind the creation and planning of the Back to School Bash. “Growing up in a single-parent household, I know how it feels,” said Thomas. “Sometimes, people can’t always get what they need. Education is the most important thing for these kids and I want to help them in any way I can and also give them something new of their very own to let them know that someone out there cares for them.” Thomas said the bash was a huge success and that he is very grateful it was made possible by the assistance and donations of many other community members.

swark.today

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies#Big Hit#Big Boys Creations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
North Port, FLyoursun.com

'An amazing day' CoolToday hosts back-to-school bash

WELLEN PARK — In a battle between the boots and badges, the North Port firefighters and police used all of their strength in three tug-of-war competitions. In the end, it was the police who won two of three “wars” which gave them the battle against all of the children at the Back to School Bash on Thursday at CoolToday Park.
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Barnyard Party Pals organizes first Back to School Bash

Barnyard Party Pals is seeking vendors for its inaugural Back to School Bash. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Renting a space will cost $50. Barnyard Party Pals will then use this money to purchase additional school supplies to be donated to Shelby county schools. Owner Luke Schonfeld will be accepting school supply donations that day, as well.
Broken Arrow, OKNews On 6

BAPD Hosts 15th Annual Back-To-School Bash

Broken Arrow Police are helping families ahead of the new school year. Officers held a Back-to-School Bash today at The Assembly church. The event isn't just a day of getting free stuff. It's about setting students up for success and freeing them from the fear of not fitting in because of hand-me-downs and outdated school supplies.
Societycityofpensacola.com

Woodland Heights Resource Center Back to School Bash

Come out to Woodland Heights Resource Center on Saturday, August 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a "Back to School Bash"! This community event will be one for the entire family to enjoy and will offer free food, backpacks, school supplies and haircuts for school-aged children. Let's bring our everyone together in support of academic excellence and a successful start to the school year!
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

EBR Schools hosting city-wide Back to School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System wanted to provide an opportunity for students and families to access and learn more about all of the opportunities that the district has to offer in one place with city-wide Back to School Bash. The event is structured...
Englewood, FLyoursun.com

Englewood Back-to-School Bash is Saturday

ENGLEWOOD — With the help of Living Hope Church donors, about 300 students can receive backpacks and school supplies Saturday at SKY Academy in Englewood. Along with the supplies, students can also pick out socks, underwear and sneakers from Kids Needs of Greater Englewood from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday during the Back to School Expo.
Gillsville, GAmainstreetnews.com

Gillsville Baptist holds Back-to-School Bash

Gillsville Baptist Church held a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 8. The event featured book bags, hair cuts, meals, T-shirts, a clothes closet and grocery boxes. The church holds monthly grocery give-aways and other events as an outreach program to the community. The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323,...
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Back to school bash held at Heymann Park

A local organization hosted a back to school event today at Heymann Park. Each One Reach One Teach One hosted the second annual back to school supply drive, handing out school supplies to children from kindergarten to eighth grade.
Lifestyleottumwaschools.com

Bulldog Bash Welcomes Families Back to School

The Evans Middle School Bulldog Bash will be on Tuesday, August 17 from 5-7 p.m. Hotdogs will be served in the rubber gym beginning at 5 p.m. It will be an open house format for seventh and eighth grade students. Sixth grade students will have the opportunity to run through their schedules, starting at 5:30 pm. Schedules for all students will be handed out at their grade level door throughout the evening. See the list of entrances for each grade level below. This is the same door that students enter the building every morning.
Charitiesswark.today

Farmers Bank & Trust Back To School Bash Brings Fun & School Supplies For Local Youth

The kids had a blast at the Hub in downtown Hope tonight while attending the Farmers Bank & Trust Back to School Bash. The event was free for all who attended, and every child was given a backpack with school supplies. The best part of the night for some kids was the fun and food. Hot dogs and shaved ice were provided, and the Hope Junior Auxiliary was there to give them fake tattoos. The Arkansas Department of Health was present to provide free vaccinations for those interested. Pafford Medical Services attended, as well, to lend a hand where needed. Market President for Farmers, Jacob Jones, said he was pleased with the turnout and shared the inspiration behind the night’s event. “Farmers Bank & Trust strives to be a positive community partner,” said Jones. “Part of our mission statement includes helping friends and neighbors, so our goal is to be as valuable to our community as we possibly can. Tonight that entails helping the community’s children get ready for this new school year.” Ready they are, too, because the kiddos who attended the Back to School Bash at the Hub tonight now have a backpack, some school supplies, and a happy smile. They are all set to get this new school year started off the right way!
CharitiesDaily Leader

Youth Outreach, BBJC Ministry celebrate Back-to-School

Nurse Danny Youth Outreach and BBJC Ministry sponsored a Back-to-School giveaway, with supplies, vendors, food, free haircuts and door prizes, noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. They were able to help more than 125 students. “We were so overwhelmed with gratitude for the support,” said BBJC Ministry leader Jackee Shannon Laird.
Eminence, KYHenry County Local

Upcoming: Back to School bash, gym open house

Several local entities are partnering up to put on a Back-to-School Bash on August 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Eminence Schools. The event’s big goal is getting some school supplies into the hands of kids heading back to the classroom, but EPD Chief Mike Wells said the free event already had dozens more vendors booked, with more giveaways, free food, games, and much more.
Barren County, KYwcluradio.com

Barren County Schools hosts back-to-school bash

GLASGOW, Ky – Coming up next Wednesday, Barren County Schools will be back in session and yesterday afternoon, students and their families were back on campus to pick schedules, find bus routes and talk to faculty & staff. The crowd that came out to the back-to-school bash packed the parking...
Hair CareDaily Ardmoreite

Free haircuts return for HFV Wilson Back to School Bash

Back to school events this weekend will give families some relief while preparing for a new academic year, and a Monday event at HFV Wilson Community Center will also get students looking fresh before the first day of school. The annual Back to School Bash at HFV Wilson Community Center...
Starkville, MSStarkville Daily News

Chick-fil-A celebrates new school year with back-to-school bash

For this month’s Fun Family Friday at Chick-fil-A, children and parents celebrated the start of a new school year inside of the restaurant on Friday night. For at least one Friday every month, Chick-fil-A puts together Fun Family Friday where families can come to either play games, watch family movies, or just have genuine fellowship, and for this month, children enjoyed customizing their own canvas pencil pouches as they begin a new school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy