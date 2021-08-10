Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Pilot Program for Magic Valley Food Innovation Center Begins in Fall

By Benito Baeza
Posted by 
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A pilot program to help grow food and agricultural entrepreneurship will begin this fall in the Magic Valley. Southern Idaho Economic Development and Region IV Development announced the beginning of a national food innovation center aimed at tapping into local expertise to help attract high growth startups in the region and across Idaho. An independent study done by KRNLS and Plaka and Associates, found downtown Twin Falls would be suitable spot for the innovation center.

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Industry
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Innovation#Magic Valley#Klix#Krnls#Plaka And Associates#Dairy West#University Of Idaho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

UPDATE: Twin Falls Canal Company: Water Deliveries Could Be Cut Even More

UPDATE: The Twin Falls Canal Company Board of Directors have decided to hold off on making a decision on whether or not to drop flows to 1/2 inch per share and wait for a week. General Manager Jay Barlogi said the United States Geological Survey measured river flows near Blackfoot again on Thursday and the Water District number 1 Accounting was updated revealed that there was a small gain in water. However, Barlogi said in an email it would not be enough to overcome a shortfall from earlier in the week. The water provider will wait a week and re-evaluate the situation on August 20. In the meantime, Barlogi said presumably the demand for water will go down and the natural flow should improve, which may not warrant the need to cut shares.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Be Happy: 11 Reasons You’re Lucky to Live in Southern Idaho

It's easy to see the bad things happening around us. It's easy to focus on what others are doing wrong or on our own faults. It's also really easy to point out those faults from the comfort of your home when you have a keyboard and internet access. What isn't easy is finding the good in every situation and focusing on that and the possibilities that come from being positive.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

A Weekend Made for Southern Idaho Classic Car Lovers

Who doesn’t like classic and antique cars? If you like chrome and shining metal, this is your weekend. Joe Mama’s Car Show in Jerome will occupy City Park much of the day Saturday. Some events began Friday. You can get some details by clicking this link. If you finish early looking at the cars in Jerome, you could hop across the Perrine Bridge and stop at City Park in Twin Falls. The Summer Showdown Car Show begins at 11:00 o’clock in the morning and wraps at 2:00 o’clock in the afternoon.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Perrine Bridge Cleaning Set to Start Sunday (Aug. 15)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews will begin routine cleaning of the Perrine Bridge beginning this weekend through most of next week. The Idaho Department of announced the work will take place at night, during reduced traffic hours, starting on Sunday August 15, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night until Thursday August 19.
Jerome County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Join the Fun in ’21 at the Jerome County Fair This Week

It is fair and rodeo season in Southern Idaho. A few of our rodeo stories recently made national news, and we've only just begun. The Twin Falls County Fair starts in less than a month, the Cassia County Fair is next week, and the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo started on Monday. All of these fairs offer the opportunity to get outdoors and have a lot of fun.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Drivers Prepare for a Mileage Tax

As if four dollars a gallon wasn’t insult enough. You could as well be paying a mileage tax in a few years. In the 1.2 trillion dollar spending bill moved Tuesday by the United States Senate is a pilot program that could institute a tax for distance you drive. The Washington Times has details here. It’s buried in a bill that’s more than 2,700 pages long. It’s called an infrastructure bill but only about a quarter is dedicated to roads, bridges and high speed Internet.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Algal Bloom Prompts Health Advisory for Salmon Falls and Magic Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Local health authorities have issued a health advisory for two reservoirs in the Magic Valley for toxic algal blooms. The South Central Public Health District announced water tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for Salmon Falls Reservoir and Magic Reservoir show their are currently unhealthy toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs). “It’s important to keep family and pets away from the water when there is a harmful algal bloom because the toxin released can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate other areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen in the announcement.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Minidoka Repairs Continue; This Twin Falls’ Road Should Be Next

Over the past couple of weeks, many of you that travel daily past Minidoka Street in Twin Falls have probably noticed the roadway gravel and cones lining the street next to the Depot Grill. I thought at first the popular restaurant was just getting some much needed curb improvements, but the more I drive in the area, the more it looks like the project is bigger than that.
AnimalsPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Like a Shaggy Truck, Yellowstone Bison Blocks Traffic

I didn’t know bison were dangerous until I was in my early 30s. A herd of them were blocking an Interstate when a local Sheriff told me how often people are killed trying to commune with the animals. They’re like big, shaggy trucks. My naïveté may have been caused by seeing them in zoos and because I grew up watching a football team where some guys in a bison costume wandered the sidelines. Knowing the fan base, they were likely drunk. Who else would dress in a hot costume and share space with someone else?

Comments / 0

Community Policy