Media Maneuvers: Newsmax, Herring Networks Adds to Election Suit

Voting-machine company Dominion has added Newsmax Media and Herring Networks (the owner of One America News Network) to the list of those it has sued regarding claims that the company rigged the 2020 election in favor of president Biden. Dominion also sued former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, who has made similar accusations. Earlier this year, the company filed lawsuits against Fox News, Rudolph Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell over their roles in spreading claims of election fraud. According to the Wall Street Journal, Newsmax said that its coverage of the 2020 election cited allegations made by public figures including former president Trump, his advisers, and members of Congress, while One America said that the statement and claims made in “Absolute Proof,” a documentary produced by Mindell which claimed to show “100 percent” manipulated votes in President Joe Biden’s favor, were presented “as opinions only.”