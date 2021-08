I'm not a mountain-man or a botanist. You could show me a line of leaves and I'd be able to identify a maple leaf, and that's probably it. On a recent hike down to Box Canyon we were told to watch out for Poison Ivy. I looked up pictures of the plant before our hike and then when we got down there, everything looked the same to me. So I took pictures and am hoping that you can help identify if any of these plants are dangerous.