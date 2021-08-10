Cancel
Arkansas State

Texarkana COVID-19 By-The-Numbers for August 10 – Arkansas Reaches Highest Hospitalization Rate Yet

By Jim Weaver
KOSY 790AM
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has set a new record for the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 as the state's coronavirus surge continues. The state on Monday reported its COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 103, its biggest one day increase, to 1,376. The state’s previous record during the pandemic for COVID-19 hospitalizations was in January when it reported 1,371 virus patients in the hospital. The spike in hospitalizations came days after an Arkansas judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law that prevents schools and other governmental bodies from enforcing mask mandates.

Texarkana, AR
KOSY 790AM plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

