The Detroit Red Wings are still adding after acquiring center Mitchell Stephens from Tampa Bay for Detroit’s 2022 6th round pick. The 24-year-old Stephens is known to Steve Yzerman, who drafted him back in 2015 during the second round when he was running the Lightning. With the departures of Luke Glendening and Darren Helm, a spot was open and Stephens is certainly a candidate to fill that role on a team that is seeking to increase its depth with younger players that fit Yzerman’s blueprint.