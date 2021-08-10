Cancel
Thoughts on the Draft and Free Agency So Far

By garfzilla
Posting and Toasting
 4 days ago

I think Grimes and Deuce are basically Frank in two players with a lower salary rate. It's a kind of reboot for the position of 2/3 defender. Kemba is a model for what IQ could become and seems like a great dude. Sims will be a fun guy to have around in the G-League, a Mitch-type guy so that someone like Deuce of the other PG's in the G-League can practice driving and lobbing in case they make it to MSG. And Sims perhaps could be a Noel / Mitch type guy to plug in as well.

