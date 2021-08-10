Cancel
Idris Elba is Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdris Elba has basically confirmed that he is playing Knuckles in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie. He did so via a succinct post to social media (also shared by Sonic social media, sealing the deal), with the words “Knock, knock…” appearing with an image of Knuckles’ fist and the hashtags #SonicMovie2 and #Knuckles. There is no universe where Idris Elba would tweet a picture of Knuckles and talk about Sonic the Hedgehog 2 if he were not cast as Knuckles. So, rejoice. A Golden Globe-winning actor whom you may have recently seen killing people as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad is now in a Sonic movie.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Comments / 0

